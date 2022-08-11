Soaker covers much of Las Vegas Valley like it hasn’t seen in years

Some areas received a half-inch in 10 minutes or less with a drainage basin on Oakey getting 1.26 inches.

Lightning, rain and thunder taken near Buffalo and Lake Mead (Cassie Soto)

Lighting over Las Vegas before heavy rainfall near Lake Mead and Rampart (Carrie Roper)

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning is seen over Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning is seen over Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A monsoon storm delivering heavy rain and lightning swept, flashed and thundered its way through much of the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.

Some downpours exceeded a half inch in 10 minutes with much of the valley gretting a soaking that it hasn’t seen in years.

“It was pretty good coverage,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “Once it heads south that should be about it for the night.”

Outler said there were reports of flooding in the usual places, such as near the Linq and some of the washes, but nothing major as of 10:35 p.m. That could change as water drains.

There was a report on Twitter of flooding at Planet Hollywood.

The far northeast valley, east part of Henderson and southeast areas didn’t receive rain, but the north, central and southern parts of the valley were drenched.

The east side of the valley was hit with the most rain on July 28, the second night of a monsoon season that residents have not seen for three or more summers.

The storm that flooded many downtown streets a few weeks ago took the same track as the one Thursday.

⚠️Flood Advisory⚠️ 📍Las Vegas Valley

⌚ until 12:15 am Hazards include:

☔Heavy Rain

🌊 Nuisance Flooding

🌬️Gusty Winds

⛈️Frequent Lightning Never attempt to drive through flood waters. #NVwx #VegasWeather https://t.co/teMx5TwIK1 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

Formed in Lincoln County

After forming over Lincoln County, the storm came in over the Sheep Range.

The weather service said at 8:05 p.m. that it was closely tracking the cell that was over the northern mountains, but wasn’t sure if it would threaten the north valley.

Instead of dissipating with the sunset like Wednesday night’s energy, it gathered energy.

“There were about 220 pulses of lightning in the past five minutes,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said of the heavy lightning. “Those are not necessarily cloud to ground, some cloud to cloud.”

At 8:25 p.m., the first major cell reached the northern 215 Beltway west of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other strong cells were following behind it.

By 9 p.m., heavy rain was falling as far south as downtown, the Strip and Spring Valley. Some heavy cells were over Centennial Hills and the northwest valley.

By 9:30 p.m. the heaviest rain was moving into Spring Valley with some across the Strip and into central Henderson.

By 10 p.m., heavy rain was moving to the southwest and south.

At 10:25 p.m., the heavy cells had crossed south the 215 Beltway.

By 11 p.m., the last major cell was small and heading into Sloan. Light rain was still falling across much of the valley.

Nearly three-fourths of the Regional Flood Control District gauges showed some rain.

Rainfall examples

—A gauge near downtown showed .51 of an inch, including .43 of an inch in 30 minutes.

—A gauge near Rancho and U.S. 95 in the northwest showed .63 of an inch and .43 of an inch falling in an hour.

—On the Strip, a gauge on Twain near the Rio showed just over a half inch falling in 10 minutes. By 10:15 p.m. it had logged .79 of an inch.

—A gauge near Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard received .28 of an inch in 15 minutes.

—The Oakey drainage basin received 1.26 inches in 90 minutes.

—Harry Reid International Airport received .58 of an inch with .54 of an inch falling in 30 minutes. It was still raining at 10:35 p.m. The .58 of an inch brought the monsoon season total at the airport to 1.28 inches.

There was no FFA-ordered ground stop during the storm, but aircraft could not add fuel for about two hours because of lightning, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

📸 Here’s the current view from our backyard of the storm developing over the Sheep Range and slowly creeping into the northern portion of the #LasVegas valley. Frequent lightning and brief heavy rain are the main hazards associated with this cell. ⛈️ #NVwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/iLsCR0nf58 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

More rain chances Friday

The Friday morning low will be around 81 before rising to a high near 98. The risk of monsoon storms is listed at 20 percent.

The weather service says storm chances will continue all seven days of the forecast.

Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows around 80. Humidity levels will be well above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.