Some sprinkles reported in Las Vegas Valley
Some precipitation is appearing Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.
Some precipitation is appearing Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says the clouds should clear by the afternoon.
Temps will hover within a few degrees of normal through the rest of the week. Very light rain possible this morning for your morning commute before clouds clear through the afternoon. 🍂🎃 pic.twitter.com/8lvZ9D6rKq
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 22, 2025
The high is expected to reach 80, while the low overnight is forecast for 60.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.