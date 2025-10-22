Some sprinkles reported in Las Vegas Valley

Some precipitation is appearing Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

Overcast skies are seen Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, near Las Vegas National Golf Course in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commuters on Interstate 15 view the cloud cover Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation on X)

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says the clouds should clear by the afternoon.

Temps will hover within a few degrees of normal through the rest of the week. Very light rain possible this morning for your morning commute before clouds clear through the afternoon. 🍂🎃 pic.twitter.com/8lvZ9D6rKq — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 22, 2025

The high is expected to reach 80, while the low overnight is forecast for 60.

