Some sprinkles reported in Las Vegas Valley

Commuters on Interstate 15 view the cloud cover Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation on X)
Overcast skies are seen Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, near Las Vegas National Golf Course in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Overcast skies are seen Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, near Las Vegas National Golf Course in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Overcast skies are seen Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, near Las Vegas National Golf Course in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2025 - 7:24 am
 
Updated October 22, 2025 - 7:46 am

Some precipitation is appearing Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says the clouds should clear by the afternoon.

The high is expected to reach 80, while the low overnight is forecast for 60.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

