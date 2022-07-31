South valley under flood warning, rain heavy near Pahrump

Some heavy rain cells in the south Las Vegas Valley prompted a flash flood warning until 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The storm is moving northwest toward the Spring Mountains.

A storm cell dumped 0.87 of an inch in the Pittman East Basin around 11:30 a.m. That is just east of Lion Habitat Ranch.

Radar showed moderate to minor cells tracking from the south side of the valley toward the northwest and Pahrump, as of 12:05 p.m.

The heaviest cells were near Pahrump over the south side of the Spring Mountains at 12:10 p.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️

11:25am – 2:30pm Heavy rain over the Spring Mountains will result in flash flooding as the rain collects in washes & flows down the mtn.

Primary concern is Cold Creek Road, though use caution on State Routes 156, 157, 158.#NvWx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/DyDPqvM71O — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2022

“It is diminishing right now, but that could be temporary,” National Weather Service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said about 11:40 a.m.

Affected areas that could see flash flooding include Silverado Ranch, Green Valley, Henderson and any areas in the south end of the valley, said the weather service.

Earlier, the forecast said scattered showers or thunderstorms are a possibility Sunday in higher elevations around Las Vegas.

The latest forecast puts the chances of afternoon showers at 50 percent. After a morning low near 83, the sky will be partly sunny and the high will be near 97. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

Scattered showers are a 30 percent chance Sunday evening before 11 p.m.

The risk of showers continues into the work week with a 40 percent chance on Monday. The high should be near 97.

The forecast calls for dry says Tuesday through Thursday with a risk of showers returning late in the week.

