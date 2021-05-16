Southwest Las Vegas sees about 0.25 inch of rain Sunday

McCarran International Airport received measurable rain on Sunday for the first time since mid-March, the National Weather Service said.

McCarran International Airport received measurable rain on Sunday for the first time since mid-March while southwest Las Vegas Valley logged about a quarter-inch, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Trevor Boucher said the airport recorded 0.01 inch of rain Sunday. It was the first measurable precipitation in the valley since late-season snow flurries on March 12, though Boucher said the airport has seen trace amounts of rain six times since then.

The southwest part of the valley received 0.25 of an inch in some locations with 0.28 of an inch recorded at Blue Diamond Ridge near Red Rock Canyon.

“Rural areas west of Primm might have received more because two cells pretty much hovered out there,” Boucher said.

There is a slight chance of rain on Monday, according to Boucher.

“But we got most of the show on Sunday,” he said.

Las Vegas reached a high of 83 degrees on Sunday and will warm up over the next few days before cooling down later in the week. Boucher said Monday is forecast at 87, Tuesday and Wednesday at 94, Thursday at 85 and Friday at 77.

The average temperature for this time of year is right around 89 degrees, he said, and Friday’s low temperature should only last one day before the highs climb back into the low 90s early next week.

