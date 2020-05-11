Southwest winds elevate fire danger across most of Nevada

The Las Vegas Valley and most of Nevada will face strong wind conditions Monday that elevate potential fire dangers.

A red flag warning is effective from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for all of Clark and Lincoln counties, southern Nye County and large portions of northwest Arizona, says the National Weather Service.

🚩 RED FLAG WARNING 🔥🔥 Gusty winds & very dry conditions tomorrow (Monday) will increase the potential for explosive fire growth (if one happens to start). Hold off on any unnecessary burning until winds calm later in the week – Don't be the Spark 🎇#FireWX #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/B07gvtqPZI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 11, 2020

Southwest winds increasing from 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph and low humidity of 5 to 15% could cause fires to quickly spread in dry conditions. Residents should heed all fire restrictions.

“It’s dry out and now the southwest winds are picking up,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “We are encouraging people to be safe.”

The possibility of lightning strikes that was in Sunday’s red flag warning does not appear to be a danger on Monday.

Windy conditions to north

To the north, “an approaching weather disturbance will bring gusty winds ahead of a cold front to much of Nevada during the day on Monday,” the weather service stated in a special weather statement. “A very dry air mass in place across the region will combine with the gusty winds allowing for elevated fire weather conditions to develop Monday.

“Daytime relative humidity in many valleys across western, central and southern Nevada will be range from 7 to 15 percent. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph from the southwest are expected with higher gusts across Humboldt County and southern White Pine County. Gusty winds are expected again Tuesday from the west and northwest as a cold front moves through the state.”

The Monday forecast high for Las Vegas is near 93 with southerly winds from 13 to 20 mph and gusts to 28 mph. The overnight low will be around 67. The high on Sunday was 99 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 85, slightly below normal. Winds will remain nearly as strong.

