Spotty showers may be heavy in Las Vegas on Monday

Scattered showers with potentially heavy downpours are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

Rainfall in a small area of Henderson was the most received in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 18, 2021, with 1.22 inches at the Fiesta Henderson Casino, according to the National Weather Service. (Neb Solomon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “We do have some potential heavy rain expected.”

The anticipated storms come on the heels of a soggy Sunday afternoon that saw several areas in the southeast and southwest receive significant rain from early afternoon until just about evening.

Sunday rain totals

A small area of Henderson and Mountain’s Edge received the most rainfall in the Las Vegas Valley as thunderstorms rolled through much of Sunday afternoon.

“A storm rolled right off the mountain and dropped on Henderson about from Gibson Road to Boulder Highway,” Gorelow said. “It was a small area, but it got hit pretty hard.”

The total was 1.22 inches near the Fiesta Casino while the Pioneer Detention Basin just west of the casino recorded .94 of an inch.

A gauge near Buffalo and Starr in the southwest recorded 1.18 inches while two places in Mountain’s Edge were close to an inch.

High humidity

After the storms the humidity soared with McCarran International Showing 56% relative humidity shortly before midnight.

The Monday high should be near 103. Daily highs will gradually drop during the week while overnight lows will be in the upper 80s.

The forecast shows the potential for storms each day this week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.