99°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Spring Mountains, Henderson receiving monsoon rainfall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 12, 2022 - 3:07 pm
Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las ...
Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monsoon rain activity is happening around the Las Vegas Valley Friday.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of northeastern Clark County until 3:45 p.m, and for part of southern Clark County until 6 p.m. near Searchlight and Cal-Nev-Ari. The weather service warned of flooding in normally dry washes and roads.

The eastern Las Vegas Valley is under a flood advisory until 4:30 p.m. with 0.25 inches of rain measured in 15 minutes in the area. Minor flooding should be anticipated in poor drainage and low-lying areas around Henderson, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Nellis Air Force Base, according to the weather service.

There are also storm clouds over Mesquite and south of St. George that appear to be moving north.

Until the Thursday night drenching of most of the Las Vegas Valley, northwest Arizona had absorbed the biggest punch from monsoon storms with Bullhead City and Mohave County getting heavy rains and flooding much of the week.

The Friday forecast in Las Vegas called for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms after noon with a mostly sunny sky. The high is expected to be near 100 with calm winds.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a Saturday morning low near 84. Winds again will be light.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will remain light.

A chance of showers or storms is listed each day in the forecast through Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
2
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
3
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
4
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
5
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST