Spring Mountains, Mesquite receiving monsoon rainfall

Monsoon rain activity is happening around the Las Vegas Valley as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monsoon rain activity is happening around the Las Vegas Valley Friday.

As of 12:30 p.m., it was raining near the state line south of Pahrump and over the Spring Mountains, according to National Weather Service radar images.

There are also storm clouds over Mesquite and south of St. George that appear to be moving north.

Until the Thursday night drenching of most of the Las Vegas Valley, northwest Arizona had absorbed the biggest punch from monsoon storms with Bullhead City and Mohave County getting heavy rains and flooding much of the week.

The Friday forecast in Las Vegas calls for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms after noon with a mostly sunny sky. The high should be near 100 with calm winds.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a Saturday morning low near 84. Winds again will be light.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will remain light.

A chance of showers or storms is listed each day in the forecast through Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.