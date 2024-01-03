51°F
Spring Mountains unofficially get 4-6 inches of snow in first storm — PHOTOS

Snow in the foothills of the Spring Mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 3, 2024 - 2:59 pm
Snow on the foothills of the Spring Mountains just west of Summerlin after a morning storm on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds hug the mountains after snow fell on the foothills of the Spring Mountains just west of Summerlin after a morning storm Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds hug the mountains after snow fell on the foothills of the Spring Mountains just west of Summerlin after a morning storm Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors take pictures of Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Justin Poma and Melissa Smith, visiting from Toronto, take a selfie in front of Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors explore Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors explore Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homes in Summerlin get a view of Red Rock Canyon in the snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors take pictures of Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
M.P. Das, visiting from India, takes a photo of Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tara, from left, Makenna, Myana, and Melody Stock, visiting from Washington, take a selfie in front of Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A runner jogs through Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors explore Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors explore Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors take pictures of Red Rock Canyon after a dusting of snow blankets the mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dusting of snow blankets Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An estimated 4-6 inches of snow fell in Kyle and Lee canyons of the Spring Mountains early Wednesday before the first winter storm moved east, says the National Weather Service.

In the Las Vegas Valley, rain fell across many locations with .04 of an inch to .08 of an inch in several dozen Regional Flood Control District gauges. The highest rainfall total was at Red Rock Canyon with .16 of an inch in the past five hours.

“The official totals won’t come in until 10 a.m. tomorrow, so these are estimates,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “There is another small round of precipitation expected in isolated areas and it should be gone by 5 or 6 p.m.”

Some snow totals in the Sierra Nevada Mountains along the Nevada-California border were closer to 6-8 inches, Boucher said. Some Lincoln County areas received about 2 inches.

The snow and colder temperatures as of early Wednesday afternoon put at least a temporary end to the warmest winter in Las Vegas history. Harry Reid International Airport reached 50 by 1:20 p.m., well below the Tuesday high of 61. Winds at the airport were gusting to 21 mph early in the afternoon.

Slick roads were expected in Lee and Kyle canyons. Visibility is likely to be limited. The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that snow chains or tires are required for travel on Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the Wednesday high was forecast to be near 54 with showers a 70 percent possibility. Winds may reach up to 13 mph.

On Wednesday night, the risk of showers will drop to 30 percent.

The sky will clear on Thursday, but winds could gust to 22 mph and the high will be around 58.

Snow and showers return to the forecast starting Saturday night and into Sunday.

December was the warmest 12th month in Las Vegas weather history with a mean temperature of 53.2 degrees, surpassing the record of 52.7 set in 1980. The high temperature reached 60 or higher on 22 of 31 days.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or on X at @VegasMarvRJ.

