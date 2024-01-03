Spring Mountains unofficially get 4-6 inches of snow in first storm — PHOTOS

The sky cleared over Las Vegas early Wednesday afternoon, but some isolated precipitation is expected in the afternoon, says the National Weather Service.

Snow in the foothills of the Spring Mountains on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

An estimated 4-6 inches of snow fell in Kyle and Lee canyons of the Spring Mountains early Wednesday before the first winter storm moved east, says the National Weather Service.

In the Las Vegas Valley, rain fell across many locations with .04 of an inch to .08 of an inch in several dozen Regional Flood Control District gauges. The highest rainfall total was at Red Rock Canyon with .16 of an inch in the past five hours.

“The official totals won’t come in until 10 a.m. tomorrow, so these are estimates,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “There is another small round of precipitation expected in isolated areas and it should be gone by 5 or 6 p.m.”

Our winter storm is here! This system has dropped 5-8 inches of snow on the lee of the Sierra and rain elsewhere! This will continue pushing east through the area today. 🏔️ 🌧️ For the latest on current advisories and your local forecast, visit https://t.co/H4ycRS824i! ✅ pic.twitter.com/WsySfrN0Jz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 3, 2024

Some snow totals in the Sierra Nevada Mountains along the Nevada-California border were closer to 6-8 inches, Boucher said. Some Lincoln County areas received about 2 inches.

The snow and colder temperatures as of early Wednesday afternoon put at least a temporary end to the warmest winter in Las Vegas history. Harry Reid International Airport reached 50 by 1:20 p.m., well below the Tuesday high of 61. Winds at the airport were gusting to 21 mph early in the afternoon.

Slick roads were expected in Lee and Kyle canyons. Visibility is likely to be limited. The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that snow chains or tires are required for travel on Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the Wednesday high was forecast to be near 54 with showers a 70 percent possibility. Winds may reach up to 13 mph.

On Wednesday night, the risk of showers will drop to 30 percent.

The sky will clear on Thursday, but winds could gust to 22 mph and the high will be around 58.

Snow and showers return to the forecast starting Saturday night and into Sunday.

December was the warmest 12th month in Las Vegas weather history with a mean temperature of 53.2 degrees, surpassing the record of 52.7 set in 1980. The high temperature reached 60 or higher on 22 of 31 days.

