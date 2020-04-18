Spring showers fall across parts of Las Vegas Valley

Some light rain showers wettened streets and yards across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

A man walks his dog in the historic Beverly Green neighborhood in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People ride their bikes in the historic Huntridge neighborhood in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rain was seen in the Southern Highlands area, as well as in the western valley and Summerlin area, according to the National Weather Service.

As of about 1 p.m., the Southern Highlands area had seen about 0.2 inch of rain, and Summerlin had seen about 0.24 inch, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s website. The area surrounding Red Rock Canyon had about 0.04 inch of rain Saturday.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 80. Winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.

The overnight low is expected to be around 58, with winds remaining 8-13 and gusting to 20 mph.

