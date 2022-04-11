Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas

Strong winds swept through Southern Nevada on Monday, triggering a dust storm warning in the afternoon. Gusts between 30-40 mph were reported around Nellis Air Force Base.

A pedestrian crosses Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown as winds bring in a dust storm on Monday, April 11, 2022, over the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dust storm strikes Interstate 15 near Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

A dust storm envelops Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Clark County via Twitter)

A dust storm takes over the Strip, as seen from the roof of Allegiant Stadium, on Monday, April 11, 2022. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

A pedestrian braves high winds and dust on the Strip at Mandalay Bay Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Michael Erlenkötter and Marie Kröger of Germany brace during a gust of high wind and blowing dust on the Strip at Mandalay Bay Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man walks alongside train tracks as winds bring in a dust storm on Monday, April 11, 2022, over the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view down east Fremont Street as winds bring in a dust storm on Monday, April 11, 2022, over the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wind damage is seen at a 7-11 store at Tropicana and Jones in Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wind damage is seen at a 7-11 store at Tropicana and Jones in Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The setting sun is seen partially obscured past the Las Vegas Nevada Temple as winds bring in a dust storm on Monday, April 11, 2022, over the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph were forecast for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley and all of southern Clark County.

A Dust Storm Warning has been issued by the @NWSVegas. It’s nasty and dangerous outside right now. These are views from our Gov’t. Ctr. in downtown Las #Vegas. Can barely see past the @stratvegas a few blocks away. Mountains to the west are totally shrouded. #VegasWeather. pic.twitter.com/j0F9qGp8TY — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 11, 2022

Earlier in the afternoon, the National Weather Service had issued an advisory that a dust channel in Sandy Valley was moving northeast toward the Las Vegas Valley.

Cameras on I-15 at the California-Nevada border showed powerful, frenzied winds. The National Weather Service had warned that there is less than a quarter-mile visibility with winds going at more than 60 mph.

A high wind warning is expected to last until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Northern Nevada affected

Meanwhile, powerful 60 mph winds swept into western Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno said blowing dust cut down visibility across Pershing, Churchill and Mineral counties. It affected traffic in Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridors.

A high wind warning was in effect for the Greater Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden until 8 p.m. Monday.

80 Monday, 42 low by Wednesday

The high in Las Vegas should be near 80 on Monday with the overnight low dropping to around 50.

The Tuesday high will be about 64 with a Wednesday morning low near 42.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.