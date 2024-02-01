Steady rain falls across valley; long delays reported at airport — PHOTOS

Rain covered much of the valley Thursday, and was expected to fall into the evening. Flight delays of more than 3 hours were slowing airport traffic. Lee Canyon reported 11 inches of snow.

Nadia Williams, left, and Julie Agrait brave wind and rain as they make their way down 3rd Street near Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People deal with the wind and rain in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pedestrians under an umbrella walk along Third Street during a rainy morning, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian holding un umbrella walks past a mural on Third Street during a rainy morning, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian holding un umbrella walks past a mural on Third Street during a rainy morning, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians cross Third Street during a rainy morning, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A solid light gray sky can be seen at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Flight delays were averaging more than three hours in the afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A blanket of clouds can be seen by fliers as they wait for departure at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Flight delays were averaging more than three hours in the afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lee Canyon reported 4 inches of snow as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, with another 8-12 inches expected overnight. (Lee Canyon photo)

Rain fell across nearly all of the Las Vegas Valley all Thursday afternoon as a thick blanket of clouds obscured most of the mountains.

The low clouds caused significant flight delays — an average of more than three hours — at Harry Reid International Airport.

Rain was expected to fall into the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

A band of rain will continue to stream across the area, including the #LasVegas valley this afternoon. Expect wet roadways & remember to slow down. Higher elevations above 6000 feet will see heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mtns thru 4pm Friday #nvwx pic.twitter.com/H6AIZ4M7bG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 1, 2024

At 5:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration website that monitors the nation’s air traffic said ground delays at Las Vegas were averaging 187 minutes because of low clouds. There had been 142 cancellations and 589 flights delayed since midnight, according to flightaware.com. Flights from Las Vegas were being delayed as well as flights at other airports scheduled to depart for Las Vegas.

Travelers were urged to contact their airline for more details.

A rain gauge midway up the Sheep Range north of the valley showed .28 of an inch in the 9 hours ending at 5:30 p.m. with .24 of an inch about three miles east of Mount Charleston, a quarter-inch at Red Rock Canyon and .16 of an inch north of Goodsprings to the south.

Most other Regional Flood Control District gauges showed from .08 to .20 of an inch from the west side across to Boulder City and from the south end of the valley north up the Interstate 15 corridor to Apex.

“Rain could fall at different levels across the valley, but most of the valley should see some precipitation,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said Thursday evening before the storm moved in.

The official forecast said showers are likely before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. South-southwest winds of 7 to 13 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Airport temperature dropping

The Thursday high at Harry Reid International Airport was 58 about 9 a.m., but the temperature declined to 48 by early afternoon and stayed there into the evening.

Showers could continue into Friday morning before a dry weekend is forecast. A second storm was expected to arrive sometime Sunday evening into Monday.

“It’s really uncertain right now, but sometime Sunday evening or Monday morning for the second storm,” Nickerson said.

Rainfall at the airport was .26 of an inch for January, three-tenths of an inch below the norm of .56 of an inch.

One more dry day is in store before a fast moving storm system brings widespread rain and higher elevation snow to the region on Thursday. Gusty winds will also begin along the Owens Valley this afternoon and persist into Thursday morining. #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/IResY1hp1i — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 31, 2024

Mountain snow

Snow began well before sunrise in the Spring Mountains.

Lee Canyon reported 11 inches of snow as of 4:30 p.m. with several more inches expected into the night, according to a resort spokeswoman.

The snow is now wet clumpy snow pic.twitter.com/7J6CJQX7B6 — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) February 1, 2024

A winter storm warning covers all mountain areas north and west of Las Vegas as an atmospheric river is forecast to bring the biggest storm of the winter to a large area.

In the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range, and Red Rock Canyon, heavy snow is expected above 6,000 feet with accumulations of 3 to 10 inches above 6,000 feet and 10 to 20 inches above 7,000 feet with up to 2 feet possible at the highest elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

The warning runs form 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Nevada routes 156, 157 and 158.

All five lifts at Lee Canyon are operating while 16 of 28 trails are open. The resorts has now received 52 inches of snow this winter.

Further north in the Eastern Sierra slopes, snow accumulations are expected to be 3 to 8 inches between 5,000 and 8,000 feet, 10 to 18 inches above 8,000 feet, and up to 30 inches at the crest. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

California to get hit twice

A meteorological double-whammy was expected to pound the West Coast with heavy rain and mountain snow, starting with one storm that will last into Thursday night and be quickly followed by another storm Sunday to Monday. Both will tap into moisture from atmospheric rivers, heightening the flood risk for millions, AccuWeather expert meteorologists warn.

The proximity of the second storm to the first, hitting roughly the same areas, could escalate flooding, mudslides and power issues. Rounds of large waves from both storms will pummel the California coast into next week.

The first storm will funnel copious amounts of moisture like a giant firehose southward through California into Thursday night before shifting inland over the southwestern United States from Friday to Saturday.

Much of Northern California was on the receiving end of 1-4 inches of rain into Thursday. Similarly, coastal areas of Southern California can expect 1-4 inches of rain, with several tenths of an inch to 1 inch likely over the interior deserts into Thursday night. In both Northern and Southern California, locally higher first storm total amounts of 4-6 inches are likely along the west- and southwest-facing coast ranges.

The rain from the first storm will be heavy enough to lead to incidents of flash urban flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.