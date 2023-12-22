Steady rain slickens Las Vegas Valley roads, some snow spotted

A steady Friday morning rain dropped up to .12 of an inch in the north parts of the valley, slowing traffic on several major roadways.

Skies over the Las Vegas Valley begin to clear about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as seen from Lone Mountain Road and the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Steady rainfall across nearly all of the Las Vegas Valley was moving north early Friday afternoon on the first full day of winter.

Showers continued in the northwest quadrant of the valley later Friday afternoon while some snow flurries were reported in the Spring Mountains.

Rain will move in tonight thru Saturday. The highest impacts will be in southern CA thru southern Mohave County where heavy rain, 1" of rain, & flash flooding are possible. Widespread travel impacts are expected, mainly Friday afternoon & evening #nvwx #axwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/NvxS82iC7t — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 21, 2023

Rain gauges on the north end of the valley showed from .08 on an inch to a high of .31 of an inch at the base of the Sheep Range as of 3 p.m. from rainfall that began around 9 a.m. Spotty rain was falling during the afternoon in several parts of the valley.

Slick roads surfaces slowed traffic on several major valley roadways during the noon hour, especially Interstate 15 southbound and St. Rose Parkway in both directions from I-15 to the 215 Beltway on the east side.

I-15 mostly moving well

I-15 traffic coming from Southern California to Southern Nevada was moving steady at 65-75 mph, according to sigalert.com. Shortly after 2 p.m., there was a six-mile backup just on southbound traffic just after the California state line. Traffic ws moving about 15 mph.

Flood watches were out for most of Southern California all the way east to Phoenix, Arizona, as the major parts of the storm are well south of Las Vegas.

Heavy SoCal rain Thursday

The storm is a cut-off cold front that dropped 3.18 inches of rain Thursday in downtown Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday. Several residents suffered flooding, evacuations and people needing to be rescue from stranded vehicles.

Such a front can add moisture as it sits stationary over the ocean before moving inland and dropping heavy wain.

The high at Harry Reid International Airport reached 56 by 1 p.m.

Showers may extend into Friday night with a chance of 60 percent. A cloudy sky gradually will become partly cloudy.

The Saturday low will be near 47 before rising to a high near 65. Showers are still a 20 percent possibility.

Sunday clearing

Conditions will clear on Sunday with a high near 58, a few degrees above the seasonal norm.

Christmas Day will be identical, says the weather service.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 60s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.