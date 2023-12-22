57°F
Steady rain slickens Las Vegas Valley roads, some snow spotted

Steady rain in Summerlin neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain spreads across most of Las Vegas Valley (Rosana Romero/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 22, 2023 - 3:31 pm
Skies over the Las Vegas Valley begin to clear about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as seen ...
Skies over the Las Vegas Valley begin to clear about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as seen from Lone Mountain Road and the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block o ...
Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa B ...
Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Steady rainfall across nearly all of the Las Vegas Valley was moving north early Friday afternoon on the first full day of winter.

Showers continued in the northwest quadrant of the valley later Friday afternoon while some snow flurries were reported in the Spring Mountains.

Rain gauges on the north end of the valley showed from .08 on an inch to a high of .31 of an inch at the base of the Sheep Range as of 3 p.m. from rainfall that began around 9 a.m. Spotty rain was falling during the afternoon in several parts of the valley.

Slick roads surfaces slowed traffic on several major valley roadways during the noon hour, especially Interstate 15 southbound and St. Rose Parkway in both directions from I-15 to the 215 Beltway on the east side.

I-15 mostly moving well

I-15 traffic coming from Southern California to Southern Nevada was moving steady at 65-75 mph, according to sigalert.com. Shortly after 2 p.m., there was a six-mile backup just on southbound traffic just after the California state line. Traffic ws moving about 15 mph.

Flood watches were out for most of Southern California all the way east to Phoenix, Arizona, as the major parts of the storm are well south of Las Vegas.

Heavy SoCal rain Thursday

The storm is a cut-off cold front that dropped 3.18 inches of rain Thursday in downtown Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday. Several residents suffered flooding, evacuations and people needing to be rescue from stranded vehicles.

Such a front can add moisture as it sits stationary over the ocean before moving inland and dropping heavy wain.

The high at Harry Reid International Airport reached 56 by 1 p.m.

Showers may extend into Friday night with a chance of 60 percent. A cloudy sky gradually will become partly cloudy.

The Saturday low will be near 47 before rising to a high near 65. Showers are still a 20 percent possibility.

Sunday clearing

Conditions will clear on Sunday with a high near 58, a few degrees above the seasonal norm.

Christmas Day will be identical, says the weather service.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 60s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

