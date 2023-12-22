Steady rain slickens roads, moves north out of Las Vegas Valley

A steady Friday morning rain dropped up to .12 of an inch in the north parts of the valley, slowing traffic on several major roadways.

Skies over the Las Vegas Valley begin to clear about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as seen from Lone Mountain Road and the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Steady rainfall across nearly all of the Las Vegas Valley is moving north early Friday afternoon on the first full day of winter.

Some snow flurries are reported in the Spring Mountains.

Floyd Lamb State Park and a rain gauge near Corn Creek showed .12 of an inch of rain during the three hours before noon while a few others in the north and west showed .08 of an inch had fallen. Almost all other Regional Flood Control District gauges showed .04 of an inch from Mount Charleston south to Sloan and Boulder City.

Slick roads surfaces slowed traffic on several major valley roadways during the noon hour, especially Interstate 15 southbound and St. Rose Parkway in both directions from I-15 to the 215 Beltway on the east side of the valley.

I-15 traffic coming from Southern California to Southern Nevada was moving steady at 65-70 mph, according to sigalert.com.

Flood watches are out for most of Southern California all the way east to Phoenix, Arizona, as the major parts of the storm are well south of Las Vegas.

The storm is a cut-off cold front that dropped 3.18 inches of rain Thursday in downtown Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday. Several residents suffered flooding, evacuations and people needing to be rescue from stranded vehicles.

Such a front can add moisture as it sits stationary over the ocean before moving inland and dropping heavy wain.

A high near 60 is expected with light winds. The chance of precipitation is listed at 80 percent.

Rain will move in tonight thru Saturday. The highest impacts will be in southern CA thru southern Mohave County where heavy rain, 1" of rain, & flash flooding are possible. Widespread travel impacts are expected, mainly Friday afternoon & evening #nvwx #axwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/NvxS82iC7t — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 21, 2023

Showers may extend into Friday night with a chance of 60 percent. A cloudy sky gradually will become partly cloudy.

The Saturday low will be near 47 before rising to a high near 65. Showers are still a 20 percent possibility.

Conditions will clear on Sunday with a high near 58, a few degrees above the seasonal norm.

Christmas Day will be identical, says the weather service.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 60s early next week.

