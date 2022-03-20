Stiff winds forecast for Las Vegas region on Sunday

Winds could reach 45 mph in the Las Vegas region Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts may reach 45 mph on Sunday, March 20, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians shield their face from the wind as they enter the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Northwest wind gusts could reach 45 mph in the Las Vegas region on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory covers most of the region from noon to 8 p.m. Motorists should use extra caution, especially those in high profile vehicles. Dust, debris and blowing objects are to be expected. Some downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

“There’s a less than 10 percent chance (of rain),” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman. The forecast says the highest chance is around the noon hour.

The Sunday high temperature should be around 72, several degrees below Saturday’s high of 79. Winds will stay elevated into the night hours. A Monday morning low of 48 is projected.

Monday will remain windy, albeit to a lesser degree.

