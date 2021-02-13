Storm blows through Las Vegas; more than 38,000 without power

There have been reports of scattered damage throughout the valley. A 73 mph gust was recorded at 1:45 p.m. at the North Las Vegas airport, the National Weather Service said. A wind advisory is in place from 2 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.

Wind damage is seen in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A temporary wall was blown over on Main Street. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm moves through a neighborhood near 215 and Windmill in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vendors brace during sudden high winds at Fergusons Downtown in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wind gusts over 70 mph were reported Saturday afternoon, and people were urged to take shelter, as the second of two cold fronts moved through the Las Vegas Valley.

At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Clark County, including Las Vegas and Henderson. Winds gusts up to 70 mph, blowing dust and pea-size hail are possible, according to a tweet from the weather service. A 73 mph gust was recorded at 1:45 p.m. at the North Las Vegas airport, the weather service said.

Check out this CRAZY video of this afternoons storm moving through, complete with a gustnado spin up! ⛈ #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/fGUIqGTSCP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 13, 2021

As of about 2:20 p.m., NV Energy was reporting 38,358 customers in Clark County who were without power, according to the company’s website. The weather service tweeted at about 2 p.m. that power outages have been reported “across the valley,” and warned motorists to drive with caution and “yield to traffic.”

Along with trees in roads and power outages, the Las Vegas Fire Department said a “bouncy house with kids inside blew atop a house” in the west valley. No one was injured, and the children were found by fire crews safe inside the inflatable structure.

A traffic pole was down in the road blocking traffic at Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, the fire department tweeted at 2 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said a tree was also blocking traffic in the east valley, at Maryland Parkway and Karen Avenue. Southbound traffic was blocked in the area as of about 2 p.m., he said.

Part of the roof of a strip mall was blown off on West Charleston Boulevard, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in an emailed statement about 2:15 p.m. No one was injured.

A sudden rush of high winds sent packed patio of people running for cover in the Arts District downtown. Knocked over a heating tower, shattering the glass inside. #vegas #vegasweather #dtlv pic.twitter.com/H4A9zmJWhE — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 13, 2021

“The bulk of the storm has died but (it) remains moving southeast and should be out of the area by 2:15 p.m.,” Szymanski said.

Winds were expected to stay strong into the overnight hours, and a wind advisory is in place from 2 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.

“It will be similar to Friday’s rain,” Adair said. It rained 0.02 inches at the North Las Vegas Airport on Friday morning and a trace was recorded at McCarran International as the first front moved across the area.

A high temperature around 65 is forecast for the valley, and winds could continue to gust into the 30s into Sunday morning.

All of a sudden it’s really windy in downtown Las Vegas. #weather #rjnow pic.twitter.com/yv6GaJ3Lfs — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) February 13, 2021

Blowing dust possible

The windy conditions could bring some blowing dust to the valley, Adair said.

“We will see dusty conditions from the Tonopah area down to about Indian Springs, but it could pose a risk in the valley,” he said.

The winds will dissipate on Sunday when a forecast high near 60 with 15-20 mph winds and some gusts up to 30 mph are forecast.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.