Storm cell over Sheep Range putting on a light show, dropping rain

A storm producing plenty of lightning and some rain is slowly moving south on the Sheep Range Range north of Las Vegas.

Mostly clear and sunny skies with a chance of rain and thunderstorms across the valley

Monsoon moisture is a 30 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The National Weather Service said at 8:05 p.m. Thursday that is was closely tracking the cell and wasn’t sure if it would threaten the north Las Vegas Valley.

“There were about 220 pulses of lightning in the past five minutes,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “Those are not necessarily cloud to ground.”

A rain gauge at Yucca Forest in the middle of the Sheep Range had recorded .35 of an inch in the last 30 minutes. A gauge at the base of the range logged .08 in the past 30 minutes.

Monsoon rain and thunderstorms were a possibility for a fourth consecutive day Thursday in the valley.

“It might not be as strong as Wednesday was, but the storm chances will be around,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Storms dropped about .20 of an inch along some parts of the 215 Beltway in Henderson earlier Wednesday while an afternoon storm west of Summerlin produced .67 of an inch in a Regional Flood Control District gauge in the second line of mountains near Blue Diamond. About .43 of an inch fell near Calico Basin in the Red Rock National Recreation Area.

The latest Thursday forecast says precipitation is a 30 percent chance, mainly between 2 and 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 99.

The Friday morning low will be around 81 before rising to a high near 98. The risk of monsoon storms is listed at 20 percent.

The weather service says storm chances will continue all seven days of the official forecast, with storms much more likely in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows around 80. Humidity levels will be above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.