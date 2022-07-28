Storm cells approaching Las Vegas from north; warning issued

Central Las Vegas is getting rain from a storm cell that came from the north over the Sheep Range while another cell is headed south down the I-15 from Mesquite.

Storm clouds over Boulder Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning in the Las Vegas sky on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Samantha Osborn)

A National Weather Service radar image as of 9 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (NWS)

Two storm cells of moderate strength are approaching Las Vegas from the north as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for the northern half of the valley until 9:30 p.m.

National Weather Service radar showed one cell south of Mesquite while the other was about 30 miles straight north near the Sheep Range. Both were moving south.

Rain began falling around the north 215 Beltway as of 8:35 p.m. before a sliver of rain dropped through the central part of the valley all the way to the 215 Beltway on the south.

A rain gauge at the base of the Sheep Range showed 0.91 of an inch fell in 95 minutes as of 8:54 p.m.

Rain gauges in the central part of the valley showed from .04 of an inch to .20 of an inch.

The cell that was just south of Mesquite was centered on the Moapa Valley, moving on a track just south of Interstate 15. It started to break up shortly after 9 p.m.

Weather service radar was showing some strong winds coming down Wheeler Peak on the Sheep Range. Areas under the warning include Aliente, Nellis Air Force Base, Lone Mountain, Centennial Hills and North Las Vegas, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Thursday was dry for the Las Vegas area while St. George, Utah, and northwest Arizona saw monsoonal thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Outler said there’s a 30 percent chance of rain from the approaching cells.

A Friday morning low of 85 is forecast and rain chances will remain around 20 percent.

A chance of rain is forecast each day for the coming week. Highs will be around 100 with lows in the lower 80s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.