Storm cells moving south toward Las Vegas again

Heavy rain caused flooding in downtown Las Vegas and elsewhere Thursday night, the second evening of monsoonal storms in the valley. (7@7)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 29, 2022 - 6:26 pm
People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Monsoonal rain is a possibility in the Las Vegas area on Friday, July 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds roll in over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storms are moving toward Las Vegas from the north. Rain and wind are expected soon.

A National Weather Service thunderstorm warning for southern Lincoln and northern Clark counties at 6:20 p.m. said, “a severe thunderstorm was located over Coyote Springs, or 19 miles northwest of Moapa Town, moving south at 55 mph.”

At 6 p.m., radar showed a moderate-level but small storm cell moving south over the Sheep Range about 25-30 miles from Las Vegas. Stronger cells were south of St. George over northwest Arizona. All cells were moving south-southwest but did not appear as big or strong as those that formed ov er Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said the area has a 40 percent chance of rain between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

Two cells drenched the valley on Thursday night, causing some serious flooding and tree damage. Several areas received an inch or more of precipitation.

It was the second evening in a row for monsoon rains to hit the valley.

Friday evening could be a repeat, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are stuck in the same monsoon pattern,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said after the Thursday storm cleared to the south. “Storms move south from Lincoln County and any time from 6 to 10 p.m. could be another show with lightning, rain and winds to 60 mph.”

The latest forecast calls for increasing clouds during the day Friday and thunderstorms rolling in from the north Friday evening. The high will be near 100 and easterly winds will stay below 10 mph, unless storms develop.

A Saturday morning low of 85 is expected with the afternoon high rising to near 100. Precipitation chances are pegged at 20 percent.

Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday and well into next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

