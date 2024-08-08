Storm clouds over southwest Utah may venture into valley, says weather service

Outflow winds are most likely after 8 p.m. Thursday with scattered showers possible.

A lightning bolt strikes next to the setting sun as a thunderstorm moves through the desert near Salome, Arizona. (Getty Images)

Rain is possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

Slight chance of rain through the weekend

Potential rain showers with some gusty winds may move into the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, says the National Weather Service.

Isolated showers hit Mount Charleston briefly earlier Thursday. At 5:30 p.m., some clouds south of Henderson posed a minimal threat for precipitation, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

An outflow of wind from Utah storms could send wind speeds in the valley to 30 mph after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Monsoon conditions and slightly cooler temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, Thursday through the weekend, said the weather service.

“Pretty good moisture is in place and we’ll add a little more tomorrow through Saturday before starting to dry out starting Sunday,” meteorologist John Adair said. “We’ll also be below 110 for the foreseeable future, so that’s nice.”

Friday will be similar with a 20 percent chance for showers or thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The high will be near 107.

Saturday is forecast for a 30 percent chance of storms, dropping to 20 percent Saturday night and a slighter chance on Sunday.

