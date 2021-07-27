Storm damage causes closure of Pahrump Community Pool

Nye County said in a statement Tuesday morning that the Pahrump Community Pool will be closed until further notice due to storm damage.

Pahrump is still reeling from the last two days of storms as crews work to assess damage. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“The pool has been flooded with mud water that will have to be removed and the pump system cleaned,” county spokesman Arnold Knightly said in the statement. “Projection is that it may be reopened mid-August.”

Throughout the county, Public Works crews are focused on clearing areas that provide access to businesses and residential areas in the aftermath of the storms. Flooding forced officials to close all public buildings and offices Monday afternoon in Pahrump.

Residents may report damage to Public Works at 775-751-6262.

