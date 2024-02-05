Storm day 2: Rain, snow might back off a bit, forecasters say

Up to three-tenths of an inch of rain is expected in the valley Tuesday with 1-2 feet of snow in mountain areas.

A pedestrian and the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign are reflected in a puddle of water during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People walk in a light rain past a 2024 Super Bowl installation at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tourists, including Kristine Tellers of Sebeka, Minnesota, center, line up to pose for a photo in front of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People buy new umbrellas during a light rain at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nelly Gutierrez of San Jose, Calf., left, takes a photo of her friend Alejandro Soto near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Gutierrez and Soto, who are San Francisco 49ers fans, are in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

More rain and snow is forecast Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley although it might be more isolated showers rather than the “fire hose” that flowed in from Los Angeles on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

A record .37 of an inch fell at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, eclipsing the Feb. 5 record of .33 of an inch that had stood since 1948.

Wet conditions today have broken a daily rainfall record at Harry Reid Airport. The previous record was 0.33" set in 1948. There is a chance of some additional showers before midnight so the total could climb further yet. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/Nwx9pFcqeQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 6, 2024

Several automated measuring devices in the Spring Mountains recorded 1 to 2 feet of snow Monday.

Lee Canyon reported 11.5 inches in the past 24 hours with 31.5 inches in the past seven days, bringing the season total to 74.5 inches.

An avalanche at Lee Canyon was originally thought to have trapped four people, but all were accounted for within an hour, the Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue unit said.

The resort will be closed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, officials said.

Routes 156, 157 closed briefly

State Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road, was only open to residents of the mountain communities, while State Route 156, also known as Lee Canyon Road, was closed to everybody, NDOT posted on X just after 5 p.m. Monday.

An NDOT spokesperson, said in text messages Monday night that 156 had been reopened to all, but that tire chains or snow tires were required, and that 157 had also been reopened to all.

The “Pineapple Express” that drew heavy moisture from south of the Equator, was responsible for the conditions, coming just a week after the valley reached a high of 72 last Monday, breaking a record for the date.

Monday rainfall across the valley ranged from 1.34 inches at Harris Springs (from midnight to 9:30 p.m.) just east of Mount Charleston to nothing in Boulder City gauges. Generally, the heavier rainfall was on the west and south sides with less amounts to the east.

Red Rock Canyon Visitor’s Center received 1.18 inches with .98 of an inch at the Summerlin gauge a few miles to the northeast. Several gauges on the west side outside of the 215 Beltway logged more than half an inch.

On what was expected to be one of its busiest days ever because of Super Bowl arrivals, the airport had 12 cancelled flights into or out of the airport and 586 delayed flights.

More moisture Tuesday

“We still expect about a third of an inch over much of the valley on Tuesday,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “The mountains could get another 1-2 feet of snow.”

Rain will likely hold off until mid-morning Tuesday, Gorelow said, but snowfall was likely to “pickup after midnight” or early Tuesday morning.

The official forecast calls for rain before 10 a.m. Tuesday then showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The probability of precipitation is at 70 percent.

West winds of 5-14 mph will become east-southeast in the morning and could gust to 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. The high should be near 55.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, again around a 70 percent chance.

Wednesday has a 40 percent chance of showers mainly before 4 p.m. The high should be near 55.

“We have a chance of showers all the way through Friday, but it shouldn’t bring much rain,” Gorelow said.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Flash Flood Warning including Santa Monica CA, West Hollywood CA and Beverly Hills CA until 5:00 AM PST pic.twitter.com/Rvh9WQgHaJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 6, 2024

Record rain in Los Angeles

A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety.

About 710,000 people statewide were without power Monday evening.

Flsh flood warnings were issue untl 5 a.m. Tuesday from Burbank all the way west to an area south of Camarillo.

The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state over the span of days.

Virtually all of Southern California was under flash flood advisories and watches, including the Los Angeles area, where between 5 and 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain had fallen and more was expected, according to the National Weather Service. At the downtown measuring station, 6.7 inches of rain had fallen by Monday afternoon, nearly half the yearly average of 14.25 inches. It was already the third-wettest two-day period since 1877, the service said.

So far officials have attributed three deaths to the storm that first hit Northern California. Crews rescued people from swift-moving water in various parts of Southern California on Monday, including 16 people and five cats in Los Angeles County alone, authorities said.

Also rescued were two homeless people who spent the night on a small island in the Santa Ana River in San Bernardino, about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

“They were cold and exhausted from a night out stranded on this little patch of dirt that was in the middle of the river,” said Capt. Nathan Lopez of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. A dog and two cats were also saved.

At a news conference, authorities said rain would taper off in intensity on Tuesday, but the threat of flooding remained high.

“The ground is extremely saturated, supersaturated,” said Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service bureau in Los Angeles. “It’s not able to hold any additional water before sliding. It’s not going to take much rain for additional landslides, mudslides, rockslides and other debris flows to occur.”

Near the Hollywood Hills, floodwaters carried mud, rocks and household objects downhill through Studio City, damaging at least two homes, city officials said. Sixteen people were evacuated.

“It looks like a river that’s been here for years,” said Keki Mingus, whose neighbors’ homes were damaged. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 1,000 firefighters were contending with 49 debris flows, 130 reports of flooding, half a dozen structure fires and several rescues of motorists stranded in vehicles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to avoid driving, warning of fallen trees and electrical lines on flooded roadways.

Shelters were adding beds for the city’s homeless population of nearly 75,000 people.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.