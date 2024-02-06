Storm day 2: Rain, snow might back off a bit, forecasters say

More rain and snow is forecast today for the Las Vegas Valley, although it may be less intense than Monday, says the National Weather Service.

People walk in a light rain past a 2024 Super Bowl installation at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People buy new umbrellas during a light rain at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More rain and snow is forecast Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley although it might be more isolated showers rather than the “fire hose” that flowed in from Los Angeles on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

A record .37 of an inch of rain fell at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, eclipsing the Feb. 5 record of .33 of an inch that had stood since 1948.

An avalanche at Lee Canyon on Monday sent a police search and rescue team to the ski area outside Las Vegas after initial reports of people missing. Ultimately, the avalanche left no one missing, said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing and sales director.

Tuesday forecast

“We still expect about a third of an inch over much of the valley on Tuesday,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “The mountains could get another 1-2 feet of snow.”

Rain will likely hold off until mid-morning Tuesday, Gorelow said, but snowfall was likely to “pickup after midnight” or early Tuesday morning.

The official forecast calls for rain before 10 a.m. Tuesday then showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The probability of precipitation is at 70 percent.

West winds of 5-14 mph will become east-southeast in the morning and could gust to 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. The high should be near 55.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, again around a 70 percent chance.

Wednesday has a 40 percent chance of showers mainly before 4 p.m. The high should be near 55.

“We have a chance of showers all the way through Friday, but it shouldn’t bring much rain,” Gorelow said.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

