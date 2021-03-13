Storm departs, chilly Las Vegas will see sunny weekend skies

Sunny skies and cool temperatures will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Richard Vergasov, 11, of Las Vegas, takes a sled ride in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After a week of storms, the weekend will offer sunny but chilly weather for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Check out the full timelapse of yesterday's weather, as seen from atop the Allegiant Stadium! ☁️🌧️🌥️💦☔ #VegasWeather https://t.co/UCUOwzkkow — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 13, 2021

Saturday should see a high near 62 while Sunday is forecast to reach 68. The sky will be sunny each day, and winds should stay below 20 mph.

The slow-moving storm that pelted the region for three days left a total of 0.63 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport on Thursday and Friday as well as several snow showers across the valley, especially in Summerlin.

The Mount Charleston fire station received about 4 inches of snow in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning and a total of 12 inches over the three days.

“Some of our higher elevation sites are reporting 20 to 24 inches for the three days and the ski resort reported 24 total inches,” Gorelow said.

Snow was falling in St. George, Utah, and Kingman, Arizona, overnight and into Saturday morning morning while exiting the region to the east. The region was expected to mostly clear of precipitation by Saturday afternoon, Gorelow said.

❄️ Heads up if traveling north! ❄️ https://t.co/TJLZYoROST — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 13, 2021

Despite better weekend weather, keep your jacket or coat handy.

“Another system will come in Monday and it will be cooler and windy,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “We have about a 30 percent chance of rain.

The Monday high is forecast to be near 64, but south-southwest winds could gust to 40 mph or more.

