Storm, flooding in northwest Arizona could spread to Las Vegas on Monday

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain fell between Valentine and Peach Springs, Arizona, and also across the area between Route 66 and Interstate 40. Flash flooding was ongoing, the National Weather Service said.

A radar image of northwest Arizona about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Flash flooding from 1 to 2 inches of rain was affecting the area near Route 66 and Interstate 40, said the National Weather Service. (National Weather Service)

A high near 104 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, July 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Blowing dust along U.S. 93 between Kingman and the Nevada-Arizona state line about 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022. The image is from a camera near Pierce Ferry Road near Dolan Springs, Arizona. (National Weather Service)

A dust storm warning was issued for west central Mohave County in Arizona early Sunday evening.

At 715 pm: A Dust Storm Warning has been issued for west central Mohave Co until 845 pm MST. Visibility expected to drop to near zero. This will impact US 93 from Kingman to the NV/AZ state line. #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/5zpAnvJuxp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 25, 2022

Visibility was expected to drop to near zero, affecting travel on U.S. 93 from Kingman to the Nevada-Arizona line, said the National Weather Service.

Earlier, a flash flood warning was issued for the Kingman area. A flood advisory runs from Sunday night through Tuesday night. It involves the towns of Golden Valley, Kingman, Valentine, Yucca, Wikieup and Dolan Springs.

“Monsoonal moisture in place over the region will lead to multiple periods of thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall and flash flooding,” the warning stated. “This risk will be greatest for burn scars, but several area roads could also experience flooding as a result of the multiple rounds of heavy rainfall through Tuesday night.

“At 8 p.m., radar estimates and automated gauges indicated 1 to 2 inches rain fell earlier between Valentine and Peach Springs and also across the area between Route 66 and Interstate 40. Flash flooding was ongoing,” the weather service said in a warning.

The storms will be capable of producing gusty outflow winds over 40 mph and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Could spread to Las Vegas

The storms could spread rain or thunderstorms into the Las Vegas area around daybreak Monday, but chances of rain will increase in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

The odds of rain in the Spring Mountains is 60 percent with a 20 to 30 percent chance across the rest of the valley, meteorologist John Adair. said.

The high should be near 105 with mostly sunny conditions and winds of 10-16 mph from the south-southeast gusting to 23 mph.

Monsoon showers can include heavy downpours in limited areas. The most recent one earlier this month was more widespread with heavy rain near Primm and Boulder City.

Highs will be around 103 with lows in the mid-80s during the week. The monsoon atmosphere will raise the humidity levels much of the week.

