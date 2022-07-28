Storm floods downtown Las Vegas streets, heads to Henderson, southwest

Heavy rain caused flooding in downtown Las Vegas and elsewhere Thursday night, the second day of monsoonal storms in the valley.

The area of Bonneville and 11th Street turns to a small river

Storm clouds over Boulder Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning in the Las Vegas sky on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Samantha Osborn)

A National Weather Service radar image as of 9 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (NWS)

Cars trying to navigate flooding at East Sahara and Eastern avenues on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (RTC FastCam)

A flash flood warning was effective until 10:45 p.m.

Two cells had moved into the south suburbs shortly after 10 p.m., one over Henderson and the other near Sloan. Potential flooding was expected.

At 10:12 p.m., NV Energy reported about 7,300 customers without power.

A Flash Flood Warning and Sevwre Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley ⚠️@NWSVegas advises to watch out for:

– heaving downpours 🌧

– lightning ⚡️

– strong wind gusts 💨 #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/1E8JuJlfXV — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 29, 2022

Winds were blowing 40 to 50 mph in downtown Las Vegas around 9 p.m. A a gust of 54 mph was recorded at Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway on the north side, said Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service.

Video showed downtown streets turning into small rivers shortly.

At around 9:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said there were about eight vehicle crashes valley-wide since the rain began about an hour earlier, though the cause of those crashes was not immediately known.

One vehicle was stuck under flood waters at South Commerce Street and West Charleston Boulevard, according to Lee.

He said water continued to rise in the area of Maryland Parkway and Charleston.

Downtown damage

“There is a tree fallen at Stewart and 13th Street which is partially blocking the road,” Lee said.

A Review-Journal photographer said all of the lights on the Fremont Street Experience were out as well as some lighting at the Golden Nugget. Other downtown properties appeared to have normal lighting.

As of 10:10 p.m., two major cells had moved away from downtown, one was centered over Henderson and the other was near Sloan.

Earlier, two storm cells of moderate strength are approaching Las Vegas from the north as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for the northern half of the valley until 9:30 p.m.

National Weather Service radar showed one cell south of Mesquite while the other was about 30 miles straight north near the Sheep Range. Both were moving south.

Rain began falling around the north 215 Beltway as of 8:35 p.m. before a sliver of rain dropped through the central part of the valley all the way to the 215 Beltway on the south.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the remainder of the Las Vegas Valley. Very strong winds continue! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/tcxvfRXoex — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022

A rain gauge at the base of the Sheep Range showed 0.91 of an inch fell in 95 minutes as of 8:54 p.m.

Rain gauges in the central part of the valley showed from .04 of an inch to .20 of an inch.

The cell that was just south of Mesquite was centered on the Moapa Valley, moving on a track just south of Interstate 15. It started to break up shortly after 9 p.m.

Weather service radar was showing some strong winds coming down Wheeler Peak on the Sheep Range. Areas under the warning include Aliente, Nellis Air Force Base, Lone Mountain, Centennial Hills and North Las Vegas, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Thursday was dry for the Las Vegas area while St. George, Utah, and northwest Arizona saw monsoonal thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Outler said there’s a 30 percent chance of rain from the approaching cells.

A Friday morning low of 85 is forecast and rain chances will remain around 20 percent.

A chance of rain is forecast each day for the coming week. Highs will be around 100 with lows in the lower 80s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

