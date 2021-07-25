Storm hits Laughlin, could move through Las Vegas Monday

A storm system that has hit northwest Arizona and Laughlin is moving west and could bring rain to the Las Vegas area, most likely early Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021, puts the risk of rain at 20 percent late in the day and increasing to 50 percent on Monday, July 26, 2021. Flamingo Wash begins to fill from rain while traffic travels on Boulder Highway on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

“Laughlin is having a severe thunderstorm right now as some systems are converging and moving west,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. “The most likely area is the Spring Mountains, but the morning commute could be wet and windy. It’s kind of hard right now to tell exactly where and when.”

Extreme southwestern Nevada and southeast California might receive the most storm activity, Varian said.

A flood watch is out for the Spring Mountains.

The best chances for rain or thunderstorms on Sunday will come after 11 p.m. when the risk rises to about 20 percent.

Early Monday morning and into the day offers a 40 percent chance of rain, Varian said.

The Sunday high temperature reached 100 at McCarran International Airport. The Monday high is projected to be 63. Humidity levels will remain elevated.

Monsoon conditions are expected to be absent Tuesday through Thursday before returning next weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.