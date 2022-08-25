Storm runoff forms temporary lake at Ivanpah solar towers near Primm

A temporary lake that formed near the Ivanpah Dry Lake because of heavy Wednesday rainfall is likely growing today.

Jill Amato of Las Vegas walks with her dog Ruby at Floyd Lamb Park, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The New median art is seen on North Durango Drive as clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

There's a 30 percent chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas area on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, says the National Weather Service. Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A lake formed there Wednesday and closed down the southbound side of Interstate 15 from nearly four hours before it was reopened about 7 p.m.

The closest rain to Las Vegas is falling northwest of Primm on the California side of the state line as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Amazing footage of Ivanpah Dry Lake (Primm Valley) which is currently filled with water thanks to heavy storms yesterday. #cawx #nvwx https://t.co/WkotSJvi6P — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 25, 2022

A flash flood warning that runs until 5:15 p.m. was issued for the same stateline area that received heavy rain on Wednesday.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️

Until 5:15pm Heavy rain in areas that received copious amounts of rain yesterday will result in flash flooding, particularly along roadways that intercept Wheeler Wash including State Route 160 east of Pahrump. Turn around, don't drown!#NvWx pic.twitter.com/Kg9RyuCPFk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 25, 2022

There are also storms north of Las Vegas over the Nellis Air Force Base Range.

More than a month of monsoon weather may be coming to an end, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Nearly 12 inches of rain has been recorded at Mount Charleston in Southern Nevada’s wettest monsoon season in 10 years. The rain gauge closest to the peak recorded 1.38 inches on Wednesday alone.

On Thursday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly after 9 a.m.

The sky should be mostly sunny with a forecast high near 98. Light morning winds will increase to 5-11 mph in the afternoon.

The precipitation risk drops to 20 percent in the evening hours before a Friday morning low near 80.

Friday should be mostly clear with a high near 100 and a Saturday morning low near 79. Sunday is forecast to be nearly identical, as is Monday.

After Thursday, no precipitation is listed in the current forecast that runs until Wednesday.

Lake Mead up 2.72 feet

The monsoon has helped Lake Mead rise 2.72 feet in the past month.

The surface of the lake was at 1,043.43 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a rise of 2.72 feet or 32.64 inches.

The rise of an inch equals about 68,000 acre-feet, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. One acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water.

