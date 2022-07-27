Storm threatens much of northeast Clark County; 7,800 lose power

A storm cloud heads into Las Vegas from the northeast on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in this picture from the top of Allegiant Stadium. (WeatherStem)

A storm hits Boulder City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Bouilder City Review via Twitter)

A severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Clark County runs until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

At 8:12 p.m., Henderson was receiving the heaviest rain, but showers were scattered across much of the valley.

Beautiful photo of a shelf cloud from the line of storms heading into northwestern #LasVegas from the top of Allegiant Stadium! Courtesy of @AllegiantWxSTEM & @WeatherSTEM pic.twitter.com/xRI98lJ0eF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 28, 2022

Winds up to 60 mph were possible. Damage to roofs and trees was possible.

7.8K without power

NV Energy reported that more than 7,800 customers were without power as of 8:15 p.m. Outages were scattered across much of the central Las Vegas Valley.

The largest outage of 1,360 was near West Lake Mead Boulevard and U.S. 95.

Area that might be affected included North Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Nellis AFB, The Motor Speedway, Lake Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Las Vegas Bay Campground, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay, Meadview, Hoover Dam, Valley Of Fire, Callville Bay Campground, Temple Bar Campground, South Cove, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Sunrise Mountain.

This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 60 and 81.

Storms that dropped nearly an inch of rain south of St. George earlier Wednesday were moving south along Interstate 15 toward Las Vegas.

As of 7:30 p.m., moderate storm cells that were moving southwest could be seen on National Weather Service radar near the Sheep Range north of Las Vegas.

Afternoon storms

Earlier Wednesday, monsoon rains dropped considerable water on Primm, Jean, Boulder City and Henderson.

Later in the day, Mesquite and St. George were the rain recipients.

A Regional Flood Control gauge northeast of Primm showed 1.38 inches while gauges showed 0.28 of an inch received in Jean, Boulder City and Henderson.

The rain is traveling horizontally and hitting our upstairs windows. The streets downtown are getting flooded. pic.twitter.com/h4i4Q2prus — Boulder City Review (@BCReview) July 27, 2022

“Parts of the east side also got about a quarter of an inch at Sam Boyd Stadium,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “Traffic slowed southbound on Interstate 15.”

A gauge near Duck Creek north of Mountain Vista received 0.35 of an inch while the area near Sam Boyd showed .31 of an inch and Green Valley showed .16 of an inch.

Near Mount Charleston, 0.59 of an inch fell at Harris Springs and 0.20 of an inch just to the west.

There was stronger rain about 4:30 p.m. near St. George, Nickerson said. There are moderate to heavy cells showing on radar about 5 miles northeast of Mesquite and smaller cells over I-15 between Mesquite and St. George.

A gauge north of Mesquite and south of Littlefield, Arizona, received 0.83 of an inch around 5 p.m. with 0.51 of that coming down in a 15-minute period.

