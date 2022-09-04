106°F
Storms continue to target Death Valley; flash flooding possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2022 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2022 - 5:55 pm
Death Valley National Park, here in a 2014 file image, might see temperatures as high as 124 de ...
Death Valley National Park, here in a 2014 file image, might see temperatures as high as 124 degrees in the coming days. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Parts of Death Valley are under a flash flood warning as thunderstorms move across the national park Saturday afternoon.

Furnace Creek and the Texas Springs Campground are forecast to receive small hail, heavy rain, likely flash flooding and 40 mph winds until 7:30 p.m., says the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm alert that includes the central part on Inyo County runs until 5:15 p.m.,

The sprawling park of more than 3 million acres in California that runs adjacent to the Nevada-California state line has received heavy rainfall often since early August, washing out roads that have only partially been repaired.

Temperatures up to 124 degrees are forecast for the region this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

