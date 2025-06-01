89°F
Storms, cooler temps headed to Las Vegas Valley

Storm clouds above mountains at the edge of Summerlin Sunday, May 16, 2021. Scattered thunderst ...
Storm clouds above mountains at the edge of Summerlin Sunday, May 16, 2021. Scattered thunderstorms are forecasted in the Las Vegas Valley Sunday evening according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
June 1, 2025 - 8:05 am
 

Thunderstorms are expected to develop later Sunday and continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a post on X, the agency said gusty winds and localized flooding are the main hazards, with the strongest rainfall expected in northwest Arizona Sunday night into Monday morning.

Las Vegas has a 30 percent chance of storms Sunday night. South winds between 20 and 30 mph are forecast to pick up in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will see a drop of 5 to 10 degrees compared to the recording breaking heat on Saturday, with highs in the 90s — which are expected to continue into the week.

Boaters on Lake Mead should take caution. Winds of 20 to 25 mph could produce waves up to 3 feet Sunday afternoon, with scattered overnight storms possible.

