Storms dwindle, easing risk to Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 12, 2022 - 6:38 pm
A storm cell drops rain on northeast Las Vegas about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. One gauge ...
A storm cell drops rain on northeast Las Vegas about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. One gauge at Sloan Lane on the east bench recorded three-quarters of an inch within 30 minutes. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las ...
Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Most lights are on as traffic encounters rain while headed for Las Vegas on Interstate 15 near ...
Most lights are on as traffic encounters rain while headed for Las Vegas on Interstate 15 near Sloan at 4:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (RTC Fast Cam)

Storms swirling close to the Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon have dwindled in size and severity and do not appear to pose a major threat as of 6:30 p.m.

A strong cell south of Interstate 15 between Primm and Sloan has turned into light rain, perhaps some of it not reaching the ground.

Light rain is falling in some areas, primarily in the southern reaches of the valley.

However, some small, strong cells have formed north of U.S. 93 in Lincoln County and are slowly moving south.

Earlier, up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell on northeast Las Vegas.

A gauge at the Sloan channel showed .75 of an inch fell in 30 minutes. A gauge higher up the hill at Hollywood Regional Park recorded .67 of an inch. Other gauges in the area showed lesser amounts.

Until the Thursday night drenching of most of the Las Vegas Valley, northwest Arizona had absorbed the biggest punch from monsoon storms with Bullhead City and Mohave County getting heavy rains and flooding much of the week.

Friday night is forecast to be partly cloudy with a Saturday morning low near 84. Winds again will be light.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will remain light.

A chance of showers or storms is listed each day in the forecast through Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

