Storms expected to move into north end of Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures begin to dip slightly
The Strat, left, as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2024 - 9:42 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2024 - 10:09 pm

Storm cells north of the Las Vegas Valley have moved into the northeast and are expected to produce rain, wind and thunderstorms shortly, the National Weather Service said about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“With thunderstorms it can be hard to tell where they might hit,” meteorologist John Adair said. “But right now over Highway 93 near Coyote Springs the rain rate is a half-inch in the last hour.”

Rain could be heavy, Adair said. Storm activity may last until midnight.

“There is a fair amount of moisture in the air,” he said. “It may be hard for them to stay very long.”

The valley had storm cells swirling around it most of Tuesday, but no cells came closer than about 50-75 miles.

The Mojave National Preserve just across the border in California was hit hard much of the afternoon.

“Radar shows upward of 2 to 2.5 inches,” Adair said. “We didn’t get any road flooding reports from the CHP (California Highway Patrol) which we usually do, so we’ll have to check with the National Park Service tomorrow.”

Wet Wednesday possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are a 30 percent possibility, mainly after noon. Conditions will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 112.

The chances of rain rise to 40 percent on Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 91.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

