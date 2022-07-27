Storms headed south along I-15 toward Las Vegas

Storms that dropped nearly an inch of rain south of St. George earlier Wednesday are moving south along Interstate 15 toward Las Vegas.

A storm hits Boulder City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Bouilder City Review via Twitter)

As of 6:40 p.m., moderate storm cells that were moving southwest could be seen on National Weather Service radar over Logandale and Overton.

Earlier Wednesday, monsoon rains dropped considerable water on Primm, Jean, Boulder City and Henderson.

Later in the day, Mesquite and St. George were the rain recipients.

A Regional Flood Control gauge northeast of Primm showed 1.38 inches while gauges showed 0.28 of an inch received in Jean, Boulder City and Henderson.

The rain is traveling horizontally and hitting our upstairs windows. The streets downtown are getting flooded. pic.twitter.com/h4i4Q2prus — Boulder City Review (@BCReview) July 27, 2022

“Parts of the east side also got about a quarter of an inch at Sam Boyd Stadium,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “Traffic slowed southbound on Interstate 15.”

A gauge near Duck Creek north of Mountain Vista received 0.35 of an inch while the area near Sam Boyd showed .31 of an inch and Green Valley showed .16 of an inch.

Near Mount Charleston, 0.59 of an inch fell at Harris Springs and 0.20 of an inch just to the west.

There was stronger rain about 4:30 p.m. near St. George, Nickerson said. There are moderate to heavy cells showing on radar about 5 miles northeast of Mesquite and smaller cells over I-15 between Mesquite and St. George.

A gauge north of Mesquite and south of Littlefield, Arizona, received 0.83 of an inch around 5 p.m. with 0.51 of that coming down in a 15-minute period.

“Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph through about 6 p.m. and then maybe a small break,” Nickerson said. “If the cells to the north congeal, we might see storms between 7 and 10 p.m.”

Heavier rain fell along U.S. 93 with 1.46 inches near White Hills, Arizona, and 1.89 inches near Santa Claus northeast of Bullhead City, Arizona.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.