Storms in Spring Mountains diminish; I-15 southbound closed at Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 8:13 am
 
Updated August 24, 2022 - 6:30 pm
Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Interstate 15 southbound is closed south of the Nevada-California state line because of floodin ...
Interstate 15 southbound is closed south of the Nevada-California state line because of flooding and crashes as of 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (FastCam)
Clouds at sunrise in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Peter Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Clouds at sunrise in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Peter Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southbound Interstate 15 is closed in California because of flooding, rain and crashes.

A Nevada State Patrol alert at 3:30 p.m. advised motorists to prepare for long delays.

All southbound lanes remained closed as of 5:50 p.m.

Dust storms have been a factor on U.S. 93 near Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Storms in the Spring Mountains were falling apart shortly before 6 p.m., based on National Weather Service radar.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for western portions of the Las Vegas Valley. It was scheduled to last until 6:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning that includes the Mount Charleston area has been added to the warnings from the weather service.

As of 3:25 p.m., Mount Charleston had received 1.3 inches of rain in two hours.

The Pahrump Valley was experiencing a dust storm with winds of 40 mph and near-zero visibility. State Routes 160 and 372 are affected. The condition was expected to last until 4 p.m.

Blue Diamond, Red Rock Canyon, Sandy Valley and Indians Springs are among the areas that may receive winds of 60 mph, thunderstorms and perhaps pea-sized hail until 3:30 p.m.

As of 4:15 p,m,, a gauge at Lone Mountain ahs received .08 of an inch of rain in 30 minutes.

A flash flood watch is in place from 1 p.m. until midnight Wednesday for southern Clark County as well as parts of northwest Arizona and eastern San Bernardino County.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and/or thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 102.

As of 2 p.m., a line of moderate-to-heavy storms has developed from eastern San Bernardino County east of Death Valley and running north to the Spring Mountains. The line is moving mostly northerly, and could skirt around the valley to the west.

Light southwest winds of 6-11 mph will escalate to 12-17 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 26 mph.

The precipitation risk will remain at 30 percent into the evening hours, says the National Weather Service.

A gauge in east Henderson received .55 of an inch of rain before sunrise while .47 of an inch was recorded near the Bootleg Canyon area a mile north of Boulder City early Wednesday. Other parts of east Henderson received up to .39 of an inch.

As of 8 a.m., there are a few moderate showers over Lincoln County moving north.

Lake Mead still rising

The water level at Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was 1,043.49 feet (above sea level) as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. That is a rise of 2.78 feet since July 27, the lake’s 2022 low point, of 1,040.71 feet.

The rise of an inch equals about 68,000 acre-feet, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. And one acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water. That would mean about 61.6 billion gallons have been added to the lake in the past four weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

