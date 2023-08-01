94°F
Storms likely in Las Vegas, with Clark County under flash flood warning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 2:57 pm
 
Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stormy conditions are expected to continue throughout Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

Following stormy conditions on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley has a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, with the day’s high of 90 degrees and low of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning is in effect for central Clark County southeast of Jean until 4:15 p.m. Heavy rain and 40 mph winds are expected in the area.

Las Vegas has a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Wednesday morning, but that chance drops to 10 percent later in the day. Winds could reach 18 mph, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s forecasted high is 100 degrees with a low of 82 degrees.

