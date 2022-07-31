Storms move northwest of valley; Pahrump may have been hit hardest

A monsoon system moved through the region Sunday for the fourth time in five days. Rain was light to moderate in most areas. Flash flooding was possible as water drained.

A 3:30 p.m. radar image shows much of the rain has moved north and west of the Las Vegas Valley. Light rain is falling on Death Valley. Pahrump received the heaviest rain earlier in the afternoon, causing a temporary closure of State Route 160 in the Nye County community. (National Weather Service)

Showers are a 50 percent possibility at higher elevations around Las Vegas on Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning strikes cause the sky to glow over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fourth day of monsoonal storms pushed across the Las Vegas region Sunday afternoon, leaving some flooding in its wake.

Pahrump received heavy rain along the southern edge of the Spring Mountains, resulting in the temporary closure of State Route 160 in both directions.

Flights were delayed an average of 75 minutes at Harry Reid International Airport.

The rain came across the valley in two waves from southeast to northwest. The first was about 11 a.m. and the second around 1:30 p.m. Storms in the past few days came primarily from the north.

SOUTH VALLEY FLOOD WARNING: Some heavy rain cells in the south Las Vegas Valley prompted a flash flood warning until 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The storm is moving northwest toward the Spring Mountains. We saw minor ponding in Silverado Ranch area, traffic lights malfunctioning. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/Fs1dARpyla — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) July 31, 2022

A storm cell dumped .87 of an inch in the Pittman East Basin, just east of Lion Habitat Ranch, around 11:30 a.m.

The biggest rainfall totals showed .59 of an inch at Desert Bloom Park near Pollock and Windmill, .43 at Green Valley North, .35 at Duck Creek above Sunset and .24 near Sunset Park.

The aftermath of the thunderstorm that hit the Henderson Executive Airport Sunday AM. This is St Rose & Raiders Wy. The water was originally covering the median barriers. Police are blocking one side of the road off. More rain is coming. #lasvegas #flooding #monsoon2022 pic.twitter.com/of5Q7Wk0oJ — Hawkpilot9AL (@JeffreyLustick) July 31, 2022

In the first wave, floodwaters surged on Raiders Way between the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility and Henderson Executive Airport.

The Sheep Range north of Las Vegas also received heavy rain with Indian Springs and Hayford Peak under a flash flooding warning until 3:45 p.m.

Flood warning until 5:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning was to last until 5:15 p.m. for northeast Clark County, including Mesquite, Overton, Moapa Town, Beaver Dam, Littlefield, Virgin River Gorge, Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton Beach, Bunkerville, Valley Of Fire, Echo Bay, Echo Bay Campground, SR 168 Mile Marker 21, Coyote Springs and Virgin River Campground.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, particularly over roadways in Bunkerville, Mesquite and Moapa.

Flooding closed 160 in Pahrump

About 3 p.m., State Route 160 was flooded and temporarily closed in both directions in Pahrump east of Gamebird Road.

Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office blocked the road at East Dandelion, about 1.5 miles from Gamebird.

Later, a pilot car was being used to guide motorists through floodwaters.

Based on radar, Pahrump received the most intense storm cells while nearly all other areas had light to moderate shower activity.

Airport delays

Thunderstorms were delaying departing and arriving flights at the Las Vegas Reid airport.

Departure delays were averaging 75 minutes and decreasing while aircraft headed for Las Vegas were under a ground stop, meaning they were not allowed to take off for Reid.

Getting reports of flash flooding and mudslides impacting roads in Death Valley. Travel is not recommended in this area, but if you must, use extreme caution. Never enter a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Pd5uFQuFDb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2022

Mudslides in Death Valley

The National Weather Service said flooding and mudslides were affecting roads in Death Valley National Monument. The condition was expected to go until 5 p.m.

Showers possible tonight, Monday

The latest weather service forecast called for a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. A partly cloudy was expected with a low around 81.

On Monday, a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms were forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. A mostly sunny sky, with a high near 98 were expected.

