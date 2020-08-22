Storms roll into Mount Charleston area, flash flood warning issued

A flash flood warning has been issued for Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains this afternoon.

Rain falls in the Angel Peak area in the Spring Mountains on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

An air quality advisory continues through the weekend for Las Vegas because of wildfire smoke blowing in from California. The high on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, will be about 108, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service said “between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen near Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon Roads. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

The warning is set to expire at 7:15 p.m.

Also, about 4 p.m. the Clark County Regional Flood Control District reported a “heavy downpour” in the Harris Springs area near Mount Charleston. It reported that “rain gauges (were) picking up almost an inch already.”

Much of this rain will runoff into Kyle Cyn Detention Basin. Expect flood channels in NW @CityOfLasVegas and Las Vegas Wash to run swiftly this evening as the water eventually heads to Lake Mead. STAY OUT OF CHANNELS! — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) August 22, 2020

Nerd Alert: 1.30 inches in 30 mins is 25-year intensity or a storm with a 4 percent chance of occurring. A 100-year storm has a 1 percent chance of happening. — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) August 22, 2020

Heavy downpour in Harris Springs area of @GoMtCharleston with rain gauges picking up almost an inch already. — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) August 22, 2020

Debris from the burn scar is unlikely to impact US-95, but use caution driving in any T-storms in this area. https://t.co/KKBPBi5JU6 — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) August 22, 2020

Also, radar showed heavy rain had been falling in the Mojave National Preserve and Primm areas south of Las Vegas.

The last measurable rain at McCarran International Airport was April 22.

The high at McCarran reached 111 on Friday, the 51st straight day with a high of 100 or higher. The record is 66 days in 1944. Friday was also the eighth straight day with a high at 110 or higher. The record is 10 days in 1961.

Widespread haze is forecast for Sunday with a high expected around 107. Winds will be light and variable.

Air quality advisory

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued an air quality advisory through Sunday, saying effects of smoke from regional wildfires will put ozone quality in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level and the air quality index will be moderate for particulates.

“While a return to breezy southwesterly afternoon winds will improve valley ventilation, we are continuing to monitor the fires causing the smoke impacts,” the advisory stated.

Smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is in effect.

Forecast highs next week are around 107, about 5-6 degrees above normal.

Record August heat

Through Thursday, the average August temperature at McCarran was 95.7 degrees. That’s the daily highs and lows averaged out. The record for August is 94.4, set in 2018.

