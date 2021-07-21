Storms south of Las Vegas, chances of valley rain diminishing

The chances of rain in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to diminish as Wednesday evening progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs near 105 degrees with chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Trails Pool in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Courtesy: Bryce Rogers)

Dark clouds were forming over Black Mountain in Henderson about 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car drives on U.S. Route 93 near Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as dark clouds drift. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

“It’s generally about 30 percent or less now and will decrease during the evening,” meteorologist Brian Planz, said shortly after 3:15 p.m.

As of 3:20 p.m. there was storm activity west of Searchlight, prompting a flash flood warning for southern Clark County and eastern San Bernardino County, Planz said.

Storms are also hitting parts of Mohave County in northwest Arizona near the Hualapai Mountian Range east of Kingman.

The looming possibility of storms is keeping temperatures just below average this week, with highs right above 100 degrees through Saturday, Stessman added.

The weather service predicts a low of 88 on Wednesday, 87 on Thursday and 85 on Friday.

“A small, low-pressure center works it’s way across New Mexico westward,” Stessman said, looking at the forecast ahead. “That’ll give us our chances of storms and precipitation starting Saturday.”

McCarran International Airport, where the weather service’s official Las Vegas recording station sits, had recorded 1.05 inches of rain so far this year as of late Tuesday. This time last year, only a trace amount of rain had been collected.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.