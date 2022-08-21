Storms to northeast could threaten Las Vegas later Sunday

Storms over Lincoln County and southwest Utah could pose threats to the Las Vegas area on Sunday evening, says the National Weather Service.

A clear sky and a high temperature near 100 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The latest weather serbice tweet at 3:35 p.m. says confidence is growing that Lincoln and Clark counties may see story activity on Sunday evening.

3:35PM Update: Confidence is increasing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across parts of Clark, Mohave, and Lincoln Counties. Keep an eye to sky this evening and stay weather aware! #NVwx #AZwx #vegasweather https://t.co/gruxBcwwQe — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2022

As of 3:50 p.m., radar showed a small cell was approaching the Sheep Range from the north while four larger cells west of St. George over Lincoln County were headed south toward Las Vegas.

We're watching storms in southwest Utah and Lincoln County move south this afternoon. If these hold together, we could see impacts in eastern Clark County and the Las Vegas area this evening. Main concerns would be strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning. #NVwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/90UQPkHKBJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2022

The weather service tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. that it was watching the storms.

“If these hold together, we could see impacts in eastern Clark County and the Las Vegas area this evening,” the tweet said. “Main concerns would be strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.”

Earlier, clear skies were forecast to give Southern Nevadans a break in an active monsoon season starting Sunday.

“The moisture will move off to the east and allow us to dry out for three or for days,” National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said Saturday. “Before it comes back Wednesday or Thursday.”

A sunny sky with a near 100 is forecast for Sunday. North-northeast winds of 5-9 mph are expected to switch to the southeast in the afternoon.

The Monday low is expected to be around 81 before rising to 102 with winds of 5-8 mph.

Conditions will be similar into Wednesday when scattered showers become a possibility, a condition that will last into next weekend.

The high temperatures later in the week will drop a bit below 100, but humidity levels will rise because of the monsoon conditions, according to the forecast.

Lake Mead keeps on rising

A rare summer rise in the depth of Lake Mead has continued for nearly a month, thanks in part to heavy rainfall around the region.

The lake was at a depth of 1,043.26 feet (above sea level) at 1 p.m. Sunday, a rise of 2.55 feet from its low so far this year at 1040.71 feet on July 27.

Heavy rain Friday along the Virgin River watershed — including a reading of nearly 11 inches near Rockville, Utah, just south of Zion National Park — will result in much of the floodwaters making it into Lake Mead.

