Stormy weather likely to take 1-day hiatus Friday in Las Vegas

Unlike all this week, monsoon storms are not expected in the Las Vegas area on Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Traffic moves on Boulder Highway with stormy skies in the background on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service forecast says storms are not likely in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Unlike all this week, monsoon storms are not expected in the Las Vegas area on Friday, says the National Weather Service.

“It looks like most of the monsoon activity will be to Arizona and east of us,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “But after that we’ll be looking at monsoon conditions all through next week.”

A mostly sunny sky, light winds and a high near 107 is expected Friday.

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday with a high near 105.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Saturday night as mostly cloudy skies develop.

Sunday also has a 20 percent chance of rain with a high near 102.

Thursday’s storms brought two microbursts to the Henderson and southeast Las Vegas area, causing considerable damage at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex and heavy flooding to roads near Russell Road and Broadbent Boulevard near Boulder Highway and Desert Horizon Drive.

Rainfall totals as of late afternoon included 1.5 inches Indian Springs, 0.95 at Sam Boyd Stadium in the southeast valley, 0.79 in Summerlin, 0.63 at Jean, 0.59 at Lone Mountain, 0.47 in Henderson and 0.3 in North Las Vegas.

Just 0.03 inches was recorded at McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes official measurements.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.