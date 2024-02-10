Stormy week may have last shot before sunny, chilly Super Bowl Sunday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for elevations above 5,000 feet in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Lincoln County for the rest of Friday.

A pedestrian and the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign are reflected in a puddle of water during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Weekly rainfall totals ending at 4:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, across the Las Vegas regional. (Regional Flood Control District)

Nelly Gutierrez of San Jose, Calf., left, takes a photo of her friend Alejandro Soto near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Gutierrez and Soto, who are San Francisco 49ers fans, are in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A stormy week has one last salvo to deliver.

A blast of snow in the mountains and a chance of rain in the valley is forecast for Friday night with sunny and crisp conditions for Super Bowl weekend.

The biggest impact in the valley may be a windy Saturday.

❄A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 5000 feet in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range, and Lincoln County for the rest of today and tonight. 🚗Be sure to use extra caution if driving in these areas, including US 93 north of Caliente and NV 319!#NVwx pic.twitter.com/7Kv2YEc7dp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 9, 2024

About 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Lee Canyon has already received 88 inches in the past seven days and 135 inches for the season. It did not snow Thursday overnight for the first time in nearly a week.

In the Las Vegas Valley, a 40 percent chance of showers is forecast, mainly before midnight. Winds will be light.

The Saturday morning low will be around 40 in the central valley, several degrees cooler elsewhere.

Saturday will be partly sunny with north-northwest winds of 14-17 mph reaching gusts up to 26 mph.

Super Bowl Sunday is expected to see a morning low near 36 before an afternoon high near 54 with winds of 6-8 mph.

