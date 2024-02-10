51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Stormy week may have last shot before sunny, chilly Super Bowl Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 
A pedestrian and the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign are reflected in a puddle ...
A pedestrian and the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign are reflected in a puddle of water during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Weekly rainfall totals ending at 4:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, across the Las Vegas regional. ...
Weekly rainfall totals ending at 4:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, across the Las Vegas regional. (Regional Flood Control District)
Nelly Gutierrez of San Jose, Calf., left, takes a photo of her friend Alejandro Soto near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Gutierrez and Soto, who are San Francisco 49ers fans, are in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A stormy week has one last salvo to deliver.

A blast of snow in the mountains and a chance of rain in the valley is forecast for Friday night with sunny and crisp conditions for Super Bowl weekend.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for elevations above 5,000 feet in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Lincoln County for the rest of Friday.

The biggest impact in the valley may be a windy Saturday.

About 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Lee Canyon has already received 88 inches in the past seven days and 135 inches for the season. It did not snow Thursday overnight for the first time in nearly a week.

In the Las Vegas Valley, a 40 percent chance of showers is forecast, mainly before midnight. Winds will be light.

The Saturday morning low will be around 40 in the central valley, several degrees cooler elsewhere.

Saturday will be partly sunny with north-northwest winds of 14-17 mph reaching gusts up to 26 mph.

Super Bowl Sunday is expected to see a morning low near 36 before an afternoon high near 54 with winds of 6-8 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
3
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
4
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
5
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘He’s larger than life’: 49ers lineman stands alone before Super Bowl
‘He’s larger than life’: 49ers lineman stands alone before Super Bowl
Dream scenario: Star-studded trio in LIV Las Vegas final pairing
Dream scenario: Star-studded trio in LIV Las Vegas final pairing
Super Bowl in Las Vegas a long shot bookmakers didn’t see coming
Super Bowl in Las Vegas a long shot bookmakers didn’t see coming
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
Ex-Las Vegas mayor ‘wagers’ on Swift-Kelce family plans
Ex-Las Vegas mayor ‘wagers’ on Swift-Kelce family plans
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection