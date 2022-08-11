Strip downpour tops half inch in 10 minutes; widespread rain across valley

Most of valley has received some rain with many central valley spots getting around half an inch as of 10:15 p.m.

Lightning, rain and thunder taken near Buffalo and Lake Mead (Cassie Soto)

Lighting over Las Vegas before heavy rainfall near Lake Mead and Rampart (Carrie Roper)

A radar image shows heavy rain cells over central and northwest Las Vegas as of 8:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (National Weather Service)

Monsoon moisture is a 30 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A storm producing heavy rain has moved through the central Las Vegas Valley to the south and west.

A few downpours have exceeded a half inch in 10 to 15 minutes.

There was a report on Twitter of flooding at Planet Hollywood.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until 12:15 a.m. Friday.

⚠️Flood Advisory⚠️ 📍Las Vegas Valley

⌚ until 12:15 am Hazards include:

☔Heavy Rain

🌊 Nuisance Flooding

🌬️Gusty Winds

⛈️Frequent Lightning Never attempt to drive through flood waters. #NVwx #VegasWeather https://t.co/teMx5TwIK1 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

As of 9 p.m., heavy rain was falling as far south as downtown, the Strip and Spring Valley. Some heavy cells were over Centennial Hills and the northwest valley.

By 9:30 p.m. the heaviest rain was moving into Spring Valley with some across the Strip and into central Henderson.

By 10 p.m., heavy rain was moving to the southwest and south valley.

More than half of the Regional Flood Control District gauges showed some rain. Most that didn’t show rain were in the soiuthern half of the valley where the storm was headed.

Rainfall examples

—A gauge near downtown showed .51 of an inch from the rain, including .43 of an inch that fell in 30 minutes.

—A gauge near Rancho and U.S. 95 in the northwest showed .63 of an inch total and .43 of an inch in an hour.

—On the Strip, a gauge on Twain near Caesars Palace showed just over a half inch falling in 10 minutes.

—A gauge near Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard received .28 of an inch in 15 minutes.

Started over Sheep Range

The National Weather Service said at 8:05 p.m. Thursday that is was closely tracking the cell that was over the Sheep Range, and wasn’t sure if it would threaten the north Las Vegas Valley.

“There were about 220 pulses of lightning in the past five minutes,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “Those are not necessarily cloud to ground.”

Thirty minutes later, the storm had moved south through range and was dropping rain over the northern half of the valley as far south as downtown.

A rain gauge at Yucca Forest in the middle of the Sheep Range had recorded .35 of an inch in 30 minutes as of 8:15 p.m. A gauge at the base of the range logged .31 in 30 minutes. A gauge in the residential area south of the 215 had .08 of an inch of rain. A gauge near Tule SPrings had .31 of an inch in 15 minutes.

At 8:25 p.m., the first major cell reached the northern 215 Beltway west of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other strong cells were following it while still over the mountains.

Monsoon rain and thunderstorms were a possibility for a fourth consecutive day Thursday in the valley.

The Friday morning low will be around 81 before rising to a high near 98. The risk of monsoon storms is listed at 20 percent.

The weather service says storm chances will continue all seven days of the official forecast, with storms much more likely in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows around 80. Humidity levels will be above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.