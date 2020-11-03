Strong La Nina pattern means odds favor drier winter

The strongest La Nina weather pattern in a decade in the Pacific Ocean means a record Southern Nevada dry spell — in its 198th day Tuesday — will likely continue.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, will be the 198th day without rain at McCarran International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The strongest La Nina weather pattern in a decade that has set up in the Pacific Ocean means the record Southern Nevada dry spell — in its 198th day Tuesday — will likely continue.

“La Nina tends to bring drier air and warmer than normal temperatures,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “I doesn’t mean we won’t have precipitation, but the odds are it will be drier than a normal winter although there could be some days with rain.”

Cooler equatorial water tends to limit the development of storm systems in the Pacific south of the San Francisco area with increasing wetter conditions up the northern Pacific Coast.

“We’ve been in a dry pattern for quite some time and that tendency is likely to continue under La Nina,” Gorelow said.

Election Day forecast

Will the weather and America’s voting outcome repeat?

The last presidential Election Day (Nov. 8, 2016) in Las Vegas had a high of 83 and a low of 59 with sunny skies.

Today’s Election Day in Las Vegas has a forecast high of 83 and a low around 60 with sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the mid-80s, more than 10 degrees above normal. Skies will be sunny with light winds.

Windy, cold weekend ahead

A storm front will bring windy conditions on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph, Gorelow said.

It will be followed by several days of cold conditions with highs in the upper 50s Saturday through Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.