Strong storms pound Interstate 15, areas of Clark County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Clark County on Monday evening. And the storms could affect the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service said “a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, moving south at 25 mph.”

The storm, with 60 mph wind gusts, could affect “Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, Nellis AFB, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium” and other areas, the agency said.

The warning expires at 8:45 p.m.

In addition, a flood advisory has been issued for parts of central Clark County, including Interstate 15 north of the valley. The advisory expires at 11 p.m.

The NWS also has issued a flash flood warning for north central Clark County. It expires at 9:45 p.m.

The agency said “radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Coyote Springs. Nearly one inch of rain has fallen in 15 minutes at Elbow Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.