79°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Strong storms pound Interstate 15, areas of Clark County

Highs stay in the 90s for remainder of the week
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A rider watches a bus moving northbound past a stop along the Maryland Parkway on Aug 3, 2024, ...
‘People will die’: Nevadans on high alert to extreme heat, UNLV survey shows
Storm clouds above mountains at the edge of Summerlin Sunday, May 16, 2021. Scattered thunderst ...
Storms, cooler temps headed to Las Vegas Valley as June begins
Las Vegas hits 105, breaks daily record on last day of May
109, anyone? Extreme heat warning issued for Las Vegas, cooling stations activated
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2025 - 7:47 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2025 - 8:08 pm

Rain in early June? It may happen in Las Vegas.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Clark County on Monday evening. And the storms could affect the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service said “a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, moving south at 25 mph.”

The storm, with 60 mph wind gusts, could affect “Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, Nellis AFB, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium” and other areas, the agency said.

The warning expires at 8:45 p.m.

In addition, a flood advisory has been issued for parts of central Clark County, including Interstate 15 north of the valley. The advisory expires at 11 p.m.

The NWS also has issued a flash flood warning for north central Clark County. It expires at 9:45 p.m.

The agency said “radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Coyote Springs. Nearly one inch of rain has fallen in 15 minutes at Elbow Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES