Strong winds arrive in Las Vegas. But at least there’s no bitter cold, snow

If you turn on the television today, you may see some dramatic footage of the mammoth winter storm that is paralyzing large parts of the U.S.

But there will be no such weather drama in Las Vegas this weekend.

Expect slightly cooler temperatures and windier conditions today, said Matt Woods of the National Weather Service. The forecast high is 60 degrees, with a 5-15 percent chance of light rain and mountain snow in Southern Nevada.

One thing to pay attention to is the wind. Woods said winds will come from the north at 20-30 mph.

“They will peak in the late morning and early afternoon,” he said but a wind advisory is not expected.

The strong winds will cause choppy conditions on lakes in the region, with 1-to 3-foot waves.

For Sunday, the valley will stay dry with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s, with winds still coming from the north at 10-15 mph. Expect slightly calmer conditions on area lakes.

Dry January

This month started out wet but it has been unusually dry since then, Woods said. Harry Reid International Airport has recorded just 0.14 inches so far (normal is 0.56), with most of it coming on New Year’s Day.

Las Vegas faced a similar scenario in January 2025, with lots of sun and no rain. The airport didn’t see any rain in 2025 until Feb. 13 (0.57 inches), ending Las Vegas’ streak of 214 days without measurable rain.

2025 ended up as the wettest year in Las Vegas since 2019.

