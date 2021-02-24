Strong winds arriving in Las Vegas Valley, advisory issued

A wind advisory for the entire area, issued by the National Weather Service, ends 1 p.m. Thursday.

A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gusty northerly winds are starting to sweep into the Las Vegas Valley.

A wind advisory for the entire area, issued by the National Weather Service, ends 1 p.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach 40 mph in some areas.

🌬️ Gusty evening expected tonight across the region! A dry cold front will move through southern NV late afternoon – tonight, bringing gusty northerly winds to 30-45+ mph. ⚠️Secure any loose items & drive with caution. #VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/Ze7EhRIvhn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 24, 2021

“Winds should scream into the northwest valley around 4 p.m. before they hit the rest of the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Winds are expected to stay strong for three to four hours before calming some in the overnight hours.

Winds on the lakes in the Colorado River Valley could create waves up to 3 feet.

The Wednesday high should reach 71, coming on the heels of a 74 recorded on Tuesday, the highest reading of the year at McCarran International Airport.

Cooler after front

The cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees below normal through Friday, Kryston said.

Thursday’s high will be near 61 with winds possibly gusting near 20 mph. Friday and Saturday will see highs close to 70 before a projected 60 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.