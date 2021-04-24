67°F
Strong winds blow into Las Vegas airport, valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2021 - 7:10 am
 
Updated April 24, 2021 - 8:52 pm
Las Vegas winds could gust to 40 mph on Saturday, April 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.
Las Vegas winds could gust to 40 mph on Saturday, April 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds that gusted to 46 mph early Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport and 47 at Nellis Air Force Base may be slacking off a bit as dark takes hold on the Las Vegas Valley.

A forecast earlier Saturday called for winds up to 40 mph Saturday and up to 50 mph on Sunday prompted a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

The warning runs from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday for Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Low humidity of 7-15% on Saturday and slightly higher on Sunday will mean any ignition could allow fire to spread rapidly.

The high Saturday reached 87. Sunday will see a high near 81.

There is a 20% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies on Monday. The high will be near 70.

The wind combined with pollen is causing issues for many people. Grass pollen is rated high for Saturday with tree pollen in the moderate category and ragweed is listed as low. But pollen issues should remain elevated for several days, according to weather.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

