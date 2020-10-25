Strong winds buffet Las Vegas Valley as cold front arrives

It’s going to be cold in Las Vegas on Monday morning. But don’t get too excited;, it’s just a one-day cold front – the weather is set to heat back up by Halloween.

The cold front arriving in the valley Sunday night is expected to drop the overnight low to 42 degrees, with a high of 57 on Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. The region’s record-low high temperature for Oct. 26 is 56, set in 1951.

AT 650 PM: Strong northwest winds occurring over much of the region with gusts between 40-55 mph. McCarran Airport in Las Vegas has reached a peak gust of 49 mph. Watch for areas of blowing dust reducing visibilities. #nvwx #cawx #azwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 26, 2020

The weather service has issued a freeze warning from 1 to 8 a.m. Tuesday for southern Clark County, saying temperatures could dip below 32.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-60s Tuesday and into the 70s later in the week, with a forecast high of 76 for Halloween on Saturday. Gorelow said temperatures should drop into the 60s once the sun goes down.

Gusty winds rolled into Las Vegas on Sunday, with the highest recorded gust at 49 mph as of Sunday evening, Gorelow said. North valley neighborhoods can expect gusts between 35 and 45 mph overnight.

A red flag warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Monday, covering most of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California. Winds of 25 to 40 mph will gust to 35 to 50 mph, the weather service said.

High winds, dry conditions and low humidity would allow any fire ignition to spread rapidly.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain overnight in Las Vegas, though Gorelow said precipitation is unlikely. McCarran International Airport has not recorded measurable rain since April 20.

Semitruck overturned

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday afternoon that a semitruck had “overturned due to wind on the 95 south of Tonopah,” temporarily blocking all travel lanes. U.S. Highway 95 had reopened by sunset.

UPDATE: The highway has been reopened. https://t.co/ubgv6GWNiF — Pahrump Valley Times (@pvtimes) October 26, 2020