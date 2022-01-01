47°F
Strong winds could derail New Year’s Eve fireworks on Las Vegas Strip

Strong winds threaten Las Vegas New Year's fireworks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2021 - 8:39 pm
New Year’s fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. (Review-Journal file)
Blustery conditions are expected to persist through Friday night, potentially throwing a wrench in the New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Strip.

The worst of Friday’s winds was over by about 7:30 p.m., with widespread gusts of 40 to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said. By 7:45 p.m., winds on the Strip were strong enough to cancel the 8 p.m. show for the Bellagio fountains.

One gust of 59 mph was recorded at Harry Reid International Airport just before 6:45 p.m., the weather service said.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph winds were expected, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Windys are expected to diminish somewhat after that, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph forecast between 10 p.m. and midnight, the weather service said. Similar sustained winds were expected until 1 a.m., with gusts slightly lighter.

Still, such conditions could be enough to put a damper on the fireworks show on the Strip. Sustained winds of 10 mph would prompt county officials to delay the eight-minute fireworks display. If winds don’t die down by 1 a.m., the show will be canceled.

The Strip fireworks show, planned for eight hotels to launch fireworks, has never been called off because of high winds.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck makes the decision about having the fireworks or not, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

The temperature in Las Vegas is expected to drop to 41 degrees by midnight. There is a chance of showers through 10 p.m., but the Las Vegas Valley should remain dry after that, the weather service said.

High winds had not caused any significant power outages as of 9 p.m. with NV Energy reporting less than 50 customers without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

Chilly, cloudy weather lingers in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Record-breaking storm blasts Northern Nevada, California
The Associated Press

A storm in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways Monday while recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record at Donner Pass in the Sierra.